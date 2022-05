OPEC+ meets June 2 and will continue with its plan to gradually raise production, according to six sources cited by Reuters. The plan calls for an output increase of 432k barrels per day.

WTI crude is currently trading at $111.23 and has been in a narrow range all week. The issue with OPEC+ is that they're falling short of quotas already, so increasing them won't add as much oil as touted.

