The OPEC monitoring committee met today. They have the ability to call for a full OPEC meeting but no one was expecting them to do that this month. They generally meet monthly but they've pushed the next get-together back until April so it's steady-as-she goes for OPEC.

The next big thing to watch is the Russia oil product ban, which is set for February 5 but the EU may change it to a price cap.

WTI WTI is the short-hand for West Texas Intermediate crude oil. WTI is a type of petroleum crude oil that serves as a benchmark in oil pricing. It is a light, sweet crude oil that is extracted from West Texas area in the United States, including the Permian Basin. WTI crude oil is considered to be a high-quality oil due to its low sulfur content and high yields of gasoline and diesel fuel when refined. It is used as a benchmark for pricing other types of crude oil, and the price of WTI crude oil is often used as a reference point for the global oil market. Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, and impact of politics stemming from OPEC. WTI crude oil is up 55-cents today to $79.44 despite a bearish private oil inventory report. We get the EIA data today at 10:30 am ET.

Oil looked like it might break down on Monday and early Tuesday but it steadied itself. Now we wait for Powell.