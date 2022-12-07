The figure comes from the most recent Reuters Corporate Survey.
- More than 80% of companies said they wanted the yen to trade no weaker than 130 per dollar next year
More:
- Almost 90% of companies see inflation as the main risk in 2023
- 37% of firms in the survey plan to use profits to raise wages, this is up from 22% last year
The report adds:
- Managers at nearly two-thirds of Japanese companies have lost confidence in the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
- Uncertainty over Kishida's economic growth strategy was the most commonly cited reason for dissatisfaction, followed by lack of policy execution and his response to the weak yen and rising prices.
---
USD/JPY update, at least the yen is up from its lows in October: