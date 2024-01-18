Pakistan Foreign Ministry statement:

Pakistan undertook series of military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Sistan-Baluchistan province of Iran

Number of terrorists were killed during intelligence-based operation

Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran

Strikes were in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security, national interest

Will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people

Will continue to endeavour to find joint solutions with Iran against terrorism

Iranian media said several missiles hit a village in the Sistan-Baluchistan province. Three women and 4 children, all non-Iranians, were killed.

Pakistan's moves have come two days after Iran conducted strikes inside Pakistani territory. Pakistan said civilians had been hit and two children killed, warning that there would be consequences which Tehran would be responsible for.

Arrow shows Sistan-Baluchistan border province.