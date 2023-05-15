Says his view has changed in the past six months because of generative AI; says it will be a productivity miracle
Historically productivity miracles have been associated with strong stocks and lower inflation
There will be big winners and big losers from AI
My guess is that two-year rates will be higher after short debt ceiling fit; gold will be lower and stocks higher
Says he will buy risk assets on 'indigestion' around debt ceiling
Bitcoin remains a small holding in his portfolio but entire regulatory apparatus in US is against it
What's most interesting about this interview is that he repeatedly indicated that he's totally changed his views since the release of large language AI models. More and more people are coming around to the idea that it's a gamechanger. I would have been interested to hear about who he thinks will be the winners and losers and how it will bifurcate but he wasn't asked.