Legendary hedge fund founder Paul Tudor Jones spoke with CNBC on Tuesday. Sounding notes of caution.

In brief:

“It’s a really challenging time to want to be an equity investor and in U.S. stocks right now,”

“You’ve got the geopolitical uncertainty" (says this creates the possibility of a significant risk-off market environment)

"The United States is probably in its weakest fiscal position since certainly World War II with debt-to-GDP at 122%.”

“As interest costs go up in the United States, you get in this vicious circle, where higher interest rates cause higher funding costs, cause higher debt issuance, which cause further bond liquidation, which cause higher rates, which put us in an untenable fiscal position,”

