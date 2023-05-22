People's Bank of China policy rate setting

Current LPRs, which have unchanged for 9 consecutive months:

  • 3.65% for the one year
    • most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR
  • 4.30% for the five year
    • most home mortgage rates are based on the five-year
PBOC's Loan Prime Rate (LPR)