Peleton raises prices

Peleton, a poster child for the Covid period, were forced to cut prices on the reopen, but are now raising them by $800 to $3495 (is that right). At the same time, they are slashing 800 jobs, outsourcing deliveries and closing stores.

I am one of those who does not get it - at least post Covid.

Planet Fitness monthly subscription, 1/2 mile from my house: $11 a month.