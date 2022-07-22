This in Taiwan's press:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday (July 21) refused to confirm or deny a reported trip to Taiwan, but indicated that the U.S. military had expressed concerns that her plane "would get shot down" by Chinese forces as it neared Taiwan airspace.

The Financial Times on Tuesday (July 19) cited six sources saying Pelosi will head a delegation that will visit Taiwan in August.

... Pelosi said, "I think what the president was saying is maybe the military was afraid our plane would get shot down, or something like that, by the Chinese." She then qualified her answer by saying, "I don't know exactly. I didn't see it. I didn't hear it."

Pelosi's plane getting shot down by the Chinese sounds rather far-fetched. I wonder what stocks she would have bought as her plane dropped out of the sky? ;-)

