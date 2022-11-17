Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi will step down as party leader for the Democratic. She will remain as a member of Congress.
The representative from San Francisco was the most recent speaker of the house. However, the Democrats lost control on the House to the GOP in the most recent mid term elections. Kevin McCarthy - also from California - will likely be the new Speaker of the House (although that is still to be determined).
The speakers husband was attacked from a home intruder just a few weeks ago. She has been a member of Congress since 1987. She has been the House Democratic leader since 2003. She became Speaker of the House in 2007.
/inflation