Remember that time people thought WW3 would start when Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan?

Wait, that time is now.

There are report of Chinese fighter jets flying south of the island.

plane

Taipei is at the north end of the island so she will be landing imminently and her plane is descending. Follow it live here.

Meanwhile, Chinese state media has announced that PLAAF Su-35 fighter jets are crossing the Taiwan Straits, without stating their purpose. Air raid sirens are also being sounded in Fujian, which is the part of China adjacent to Taiwan.

ETA is now 10:43 pm in China, which is 10:43 am in New York.

Xi is also set to speak on TV.

/EUR