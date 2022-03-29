The Pentagon is now saying that:

  • there has been some movement by small numbers of Russian forces away from Kyiv,but this is a positioning, not a withdrawal
  • small amount of Russian troops leaving around TF are moving north for now, to be used elsewhere in Ukraine

Meanwhile the White House is saying that:

  • we should be clear eyed about what's happening on the ground
  • no one should be fooled by Russia's redeployment
  • says it is a redeployment and not a withdrawal
  • we will continue to intensify sanctions on Russia, not going to run out of options any time soon