The Pentagon is now saying that:
- there has been some movement by small numbers of Russian forces away from Kyiv,but this is a positioning, not a withdrawal
- small amount of Russian troops leaving around TF are moving north for now, to be used elsewhere in Ukraine
Meanwhile the White House is saying that:
- we should be clear eyed about what's happening on the ground
- no one should be fooled by Russia's redeployment
- says it is a redeployment and not a withdrawal
- we will continue to intensify sanctions on Russia, not going to run out of options any time soon