Regional business activity -14.9 vs +2.5 prior

Firm-level business activity +11.2 vs +19.5 prior

Employment +13.3 vs +12.26 prior

New orders -5.5 vs -1.1 prior

Wage and benefit cost index 49.9 vs 49.2 prior

This is a low-tier indicator but it's showing some softness. We'll get the Richmond Fed later.