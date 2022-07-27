European natural gas prices gave back gains earlier on signs that Nord Stream 1 was running at higher capacity but now it's rallying again on a report that flows via a pipeline in Ukraine will be cut by 77% tomorrow.

Russia has a number of levers to pull on in order to keep supplies tight.

Just today, Germany approved the export of 100 howitzers to Ukraine and that's not going to please Putin. There was also a report on a popular Russian Telegram channel today that doctors rushed to Putin's bedside yesterday after he complained of 'severe nausea'.

“Putin complained of severe nausea....Twenty minutes later, an additional team of doctors with the president’s attending physicians was called,” the channel further said.

His condition later reportedly improved.

Dubiously, the channel also claimed that in the coming weeks Putin “will be replaced by a double” and even that deep-fake technology could be used for upcoming events.