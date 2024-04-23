US new home sales

The week picks up today on the economic calendar and the earnings calendar.

The main highlight comes at 9:45 am ET as the global PMIs continue to roll out with the US manufacturing and services surveys. The consensus on both is 52.0.

Then at 10 am ET, it's new home sales and the Richmond Fed.

Perhaps the biggest mover could be a whopping $69 billion sale of 2-year notes at 1 pm ET. Two-year yields are just below 5% and that will the key line for the auction.

After the close, it's all about earnings with Tesla, Visa and Texas Instruments on the docket.

