He is speaking after Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orban, won the national election on Sunday despite criticism over a supposed "soft" stance against Russia's aggression in Ukraine. Morawiecki says that:

"We have to see that, regardless of how we approach Hungary, this is the fourth such win and we have to respect democratic elections.. it's Germany that is the main roadblock on sanctions. Hungry is for the sanctions."

This hasn't been a surprise since the start. Germany continues to rely heavily on Russian oil and gas and to expect them to want to cut that off entirely would be economic suicide.