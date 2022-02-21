A poll from IFOP shows that Macron will likely beat any of the opposition parties in a runoff.

Macron 24.5%

Le Pen 16.5%

Zemmour 16%

Pecesse 15%

That's a tight race to see who will be in the second-round runoff with Macron on April 24.

The poll asked about second-round intentions and Macron won them all with at least 56% and at most 62.5% of the vote.

It's important to put Ukraine into context here as well. Macron is working to look like a statesman lately and that's a classic move to boost voter support. He's also surely cognizant that driving up gas or oil prices via Russian sanctions right before the vote would be a big risk for him.