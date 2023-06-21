The results of the latest Reuters Corporate Survey, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research, has been published.

From the report's part on the business environment::

corporate managers turned slightly less pessimistic, with 74% saying conditions would be "not so good" to "bad" in the next three months, compared with 77% in the May survey.

A manager at a company in the electronics sector noted that automotive and some other businesses have been stable, but demand for consumer products has been unstable. "We can't ignore the impact of a global economic slowdown now," the manager said.

In relation to inflation, this snippet:

"Profits have increased as we can now afford to pass on rising procurement costs to our product prices," a manager at a chemicals company said.

