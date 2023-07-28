Major US stock indices are off to a positive start. Earnings overnight came in better than expectations and that has been the trend this week (generally speaking). The prices are rebounding as well after yesterday's decline which saw the Dow industrial average snap its 13 day winning streak. All good things have to come to an end. The index fell -273 points yesterday.

But today is a different day and the prices are back higher.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 125 points or 0.36% at 35410

S&P index up 30 points or 0.65% at 4567.30

NASDAQ index up 154 points or 1.09% at 14203

looking at the US debt market, yields are lower but off their lowest levels:

2 year yield 4.888%, -5.2 basis points

5 year yield 4.196%, -5.4 basis points

10 year yield 3.978% -3.3 basis points

10 year yield for .045% -1.3 basis points

US June Core PCE came in touch lower than expectations of 4.1% versus 4.2% expected. That is still well above the 2.0% fed target but trending more to the downside. The PC was a 4.6% in May