Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is in some hot water after revising his disclosure forms dating back to the start of his tenure in 2017.

The changes show trades taken during the blackout period but Powell has asked the inspector general for the Fed's board of governors to investigate.

The Atlanta Fed's board reiterated its confidence in Bostic as he says the trades were hands off and done by money managers.

...they really are the best of the best.