In the article, Timiraos says that "Powell is likely to caution on Capitol Hill that strong economic activity this year could lead U.S. central bank officials to raise interest rates more than they expected to combat high inflation". Besides that, the rest is just some backdrop reading and you can check it out here (may be gated).

As a reminder, we might be getting the text to Powell's testimony a little earlier than his scheduled appearance. Keep an eye out for something between 1200 GMT to 1400 GMT.