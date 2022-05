The US economic calendar features PPI and initial jobless claims at the bottom of the hour.

PPI has more market impact when it's released before CPI because it offers clues on trends and adjustments. This time it's coming after CPI so that's negated. Still, PPI is more forward-looking and will highlight some of the challenges that factories are facing and the potential to pass on costs. The consensus is +10.7% y/y and +8.9% y/y ex food and energy. Watch the food numbers.