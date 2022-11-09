Earlier, I highlighted Virginia's 7th district as a good sign for Republicans but it might not be as bad as it appeared. With 99% of the vote in, the race has narrowed to 51.6% to 48.4% which is still a Republican win but doesn't necessarily imply a the rout that the 54-46% numbers from earlier did.

Along those lines, the Senate odds at Predictit have narrowed to 68% for Republicans from as high as 82% earlier.

Senate control predictit

That might simply be a reflection of an unsophisticated market that's taking the early numbers at face value. Those numbers are largely mail-in and urban areas, which tilt Democrat.

In terms of what it means for markets, I don't think it's much either way, especially with the House almost certain to go to Republicans. S&P 500 futures are up 0.1%.

Update: I'm now reading that it's actually looking really good for Democrats in Virginia's 7th district because it's not at 99% of the count. Instead, there are still 30,000 early votes to count and some precincts out that are heavily Democrat. That's against a lead of 6000 votes.