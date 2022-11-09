Earlier, I highlighted Virginia's 7th district as a good sign for Republicans but it might not be as bad as it appeared. With 99% of the vote in, the race has narrowed to 51.6% to 48.4% which is still a Republican win but doesn't necessarily imply a the rout that the 54-46% numbers from earlier did.

Along those lines, the Senate odds at Predictit have narrowed to 68% for Republicans from as high as 82% earlier.

That might simply be a reflection of an unsophisticated market that's taking the early numbers at face value. Those numbers are largely mail-in and urban areas, which tilt Democrat.

In terms of what it means for markets, I don't think it's much either way, especially with the House almost certain to go to Republicans. S&P 500 futures Futures Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as they involve specified and non-flexible parameters.Futures Trading ExplainedFutures contracts are negotiated at exchanges that act as a unified marketplace for both buyers and sellers. Buyers of contracts represent long position holders, while selling parties constitute short position holders.Both parties risk their counterparty walking away if the price goes against them. As such, the contract can involve both parties incurring a margin of the value of the contract with a mutually trusted third party.This margin can range substantially, depending on the current volatility of the market of the security being traded.Futures can be incredibly risky and are the textbook definition of market speculation. A trader who predicts that the price of an asset will move in a certain direction can contract to buy or sell it in the future at a price.If this prediction is correct, the trader will profit. If the prediction is incorrect there will be losses. Futures trading is considered an advanced type of trading that requires prior knowledge and understanding.For this reason, retail traders will seldom be afforded access to futures trading by brokers without first undergoing specific questions or account requirements. Read this Term are up 0.1%.

Update: I'm now reading that it's actually looking really good for Democrats in Virginia's 7th district because it's not at 99% of the count. Instead, there are still 30,000 early votes to count and some precincts out that are heavily Democrat. That's against a lead of 6000 votes.