Pres. Trump will not object to public release of a warrant to search his Florida home.

According to sources not confirmed, investigators discovered boxes with some containing top-secret sensitive compartmented information. Those are considered some of the highest level classified documents. Because of the top-secret nature of the documents it is unlikely that they will ever be released.

Yesterday Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland made a statement for the 1st time saying that he authorize the search of the Trump home. It did not to reveal what the FBI was looking for.. The judge set a deadline at 3 PM today for Trump's legal team to decide if they were going to object to the release of the warrant. They did not.