The Kremlin says Yevgeny Prigozhin will leave for Belarus is a deal that was brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. He agreed to leave the country in exchange for charges being dropped.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that Wagner fighters who didn't take part in the uprising will sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense while those who did take part won't be charged.

There was no word on changes as the Ministry of Defense but earlier rumours suggested Shoigu would be replaced.

Peskov said Putin will not make any further comment on the issue and the invasion of Ukraine will continue as normal.

I wouldn't entirely believe any of this until Prigozhin himself acknowledges it and he's certainly going to be looking over his shoulder for a long time.