The API oil inventory data for the week of January 20, will be released to subscribers at around 4:30 PM ET today.

That data is a prelude to the EIA weekly inventory data tomorrow.

Recall, that the last two crude oil stocks had much higher than expected builds. Last week the build was 8.41M barrels and the prior week was 18.962M barrels (highest since March 3, 2021 week).

So what are the expectations for the data tomorrow?

  • Crude stocks are expected to show another build but only about 1M barrels
  • Gasoline stocks are expected to show a build of 1.76M barrels
  • Distillates are expected to show a draw of -1.1M barrels.

Crude oil is trading at $80.14 currently. The high price reached $82.22. The low was at $79.66. The 100 day MA is up at $82.19.

The price of a gallon of regular gas in the US is $3.44 according to AAA. That is up from $3.09 a month ago, and up marginally from a year ago at $3.33. The high price over the last year was at $5.01 on June 14, 2022.

The price of WTI crude oil traded at $123.68 on that day and was a peak for crude, before its run to the downside that bottomed at $70.08 on December 9, 2022.

Crude oil
The price of Crude oil peaked on June 14, 2022