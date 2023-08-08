The inventory data from the private survey is out now, with the official data to be released on Wednesday morning (US time).

Recall, the private data last week showed the largest draw in at least 40 years with crude oil stocks down -15.4 million barrels. The EIA data last week for crude all stocks showed an even bigger drawdown of -17.04 million barrels.

The private data as per twitter shows:

Private crude oil data

The EIA estimates from Reuters to be release tomorrow at 10:30 AM ET shows:

Crude stocks -0.567M vs -17.04M last week

Gasoline stocks -0.008M vs 1.480M last week

Distillates +0.006M vs -0.796M last week

Crude oil is trading at $82.75.