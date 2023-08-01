The inventory data from the private survey is out now, official data follows Wed. morning (US time).

This is the largest weekly draw in this survey in at least 40 years.

Expectations I had seen centred on:

Headline crude -1.4mn barrels

Distillates +0.1mn bbls

Gasoline -1.3mn

--

This data point is from a privately-conducted survey by the American Petroleum Institute (API):

It's a survey of oil storage facilities and companies

The official report is due Wednesday morning US time. The two reports are quite different. The official government data comes from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA):