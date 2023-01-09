A report on a November survey by the UK's main Manufacturers trade group, Make UK. Says the report:

  • the proportion of manufacturers who think Britain is a competitive location halved to 31% from 63% a year ago
  • 53% of firms said ongoing political instability had damaged business confidence
  • two thirds of manufacturers expected to reduce headcount or cut output because of high energy costs

---

GBP update, higher on the session. The USD is mostly lower against the majors:

gbpusd 09 January 2023 33