On state TV, Putin called the west an 'empire of lies' after the latest sanctions on Russia.

Russian foreign minister Lavrov was supposed to travel to Geneva today but their mission in Switzerland said the visit has been called off; they cited countries blocking Russia's flight path. He may address the mission remotely.

Yesterday, Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces placed on enhanced combat duty -- the highest level of readiness. The defense minister confirmed that's been put in place.

The Russian foreign ministry also summoned the Canadian ambassador to Moscow and complained about hostile protests outside the Russian embassy in Washington.