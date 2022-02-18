The minister will organize housing for the women and children being evacuated.

The market is struggling with whether the shelling and evacuations are the start of something bigger or some kind of false flag or something else.

I don't think this headline tells us much new but it's further added to the USD and JPY buying on risk aversion. The comment that's sticking with me today is Putin saying the west would find a way to sanction Russia anyway. That sounds like a guy who isn't worried about consequences.