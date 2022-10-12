Vlad has been getting lively this morning, with plenty of quotes crossing the terminal..
Via Reuters: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that major leaks which suddenly erupted in the Nord Stream gas pipelines running from Russia to Europe were an "act of international terrorism".
- THOSE WHO SEEK TO SEVER TIES BETWEEN RUSSIA AND EUROPE ARE BEHIND NORD STREAM SABOTAGE
- RISKS ARE THAT LNG SUPPLIES ARE NOT STABLE (sounds like a threat to me)
- WE SUPPLY ALL THE ENERGY WITHIN CONTRACTUAL VOLUMES
- THERE IS NO POLITICS BEHIND NORD STREAM PROJECTS (hahaha)
- RUSSIA IS READY TO SUPPLY GAS VIA NORD STREAM 2
- WE ARE READY TO SUPPLY ADDITIONAL VOLUMES IN WINTER SEASON
- USE OF SPOT PRICING MECHANISM WILL RESULT IN LOSSES OF $300 BLN FOR EUROPE
- THEY PRINT MONEY TO TACKLE HIGH ENERGY PRICES