Vlad has been getting lively this morning, with plenty of quotes crossing the terminal..



Via Reuters: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that major leaks which suddenly erupted in the Nord Stream gas pipelines running from Russia to Europe were an "act of international terrorism".

THOSE WHO SEEK TO SEVER TIES BETWEEN RUSSIA AND EUROPE ARE BEHIND NORD STREAM SABOTAGE

RISKS ARE THAT LNG SUPPLIES ARE NOT STABLE (sounds like a threat to me)

WE SUPPLY ALL THE ENERGY WITHIN CONTRACTUAL VOLUMES

THERE IS NO POLITICS BEHIND NORD STREAM PROJECTS (hahaha)

RUSSIA IS READY TO SUPPLY GAS VIA NORD STREAM 2

WE ARE READY TO SUPPLY ADDITIONAL VOLUMES IN WINTER SEASON

USE OF SPOT PRICING MECHANISM WILL RESULT IN LOSSES OF $300 BLN FOR EUROPE

THEY PRINT MONEY TO TACKLE HIGH ENERGY PRICES