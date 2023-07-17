The Kerch bridge was once again attacked today, this time likely by water-based drones. The automotive part of the bridge was damaged while the rail bridge was left intact.
It's a critical logistics transportation hub from Russia to Crimea to support the war. Two civilians were killed and their daughter was injured.
Putin has made some comments:
- What happened to the bridge is a terroristic act by Ukraine
- Russia will respond
- Defense Ministry is preparing proposals on an answer to the bridge attack
It's unclear how long it will take to repair but it was attacked by Ukraine before and is a hated symbol of occupation.