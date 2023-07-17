The Kerch bridge was once again attacked today, this time likely by water-based drones. The automotive part of the bridge was damaged while the rail bridge was left intact.

It's a critical logistics transportation hub from Russia to Crimea to support the war. Two civilians were killed and their daughter was injured.

Putin has made some comments:

What happened to the bridge is a terroristic act by Ukraine

Russia will respond

Defense Ministry is preparing proposals on an answer to the bridge attack

It's unclear how long it will take to repair but it was attacked by Ukraine before and is a hated symbol of occupation.