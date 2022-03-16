>
Putin: We do not want to occupy Ukraine
Adam Button
Wednesday, 16/03/2022 | 13:36 GMT-0
- Ukraine, backed up by Russian backers, planned aggression against Russia
- Special operation in Ukraine is going according to plan
- We did not have any other option but to have the special military operation
- Our army thwarted Ukraine's plans to attack Crimea and Donbas
- Russia asks US to stop weapons supply in Ukraine
- Authorities in Kyiv were told to withdraw troops from Donbas at the beginning of the operation but they didn't' do it
- We are ready for talks
- Ukraine will not be a stronghold for an offensive on our country
- The western powers who wanted to create an 'anti-Russia' do not care about the Ukrainian people
- West is pushing Ukraine to continue the bloodshed by supplying arms
- West is facing rising energy costs (WTI crude oil
Read this Term is up $1.50 to $97.97 today)
- The problems of the west will only increase
- Who will answer for the millions of deaths in the poorest countries from hunger?
- Arrest of Russian assets abroad is a lesson for Russian business
- Western actions show gold and FX reserves can be just stolen
He says it's going to plan but he sounds like he's on the back foot here.
