Russia's Putin followed up Pres. Bidens trip to Saudi Arabia with a call to the Saudi Crown Prince today.

According to the Kremlin, the two leaders spoke by phone and discussed the global oil market situation. They apparently underlined the importance of further cooperation within OPEC+ framework.

Nothing new here. Saudi Arabia works within the framework of OPEC+.

The price of crude oil remains volatile. Today, the high reached $99.99 and a low at $94.59. The current price is at $96.78 down around -$2.10 on the day.

The low price tested a swing low from July 15 and bounced. The low price last week reached $90.54. The high this week reached $104.44.

Crude oil down on the day