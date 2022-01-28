It was all about the dollar as the market continues to digest the post-Fed sentiment in trading yesterday.

Things are much more quiet so far today but we could see the action ramp up once European traders enter the fray later and as we get towards the Wall Street open. Equities were more subdued in a back and forth session (again). It has been a week with plenty of pushing and pulling but buyers are still hanging on despite the setbacks.

For now, US futures are slightly higher but that belies any major optimism on the week.

We'll be getting some Q4 GDP releases in Europe later today but they shouldn't mean much with the market being more forward-looking when it comes to pandemic and inflation dynamics.

As such, the market focus will continue to reside on dollar sentiment and the risk mood before the weekend comes along.

0630 GMT - France Q4 preliminary GDP figures

0700 GMT - Germany December import price index

0800 GMT - Spain Q4 preliminary GDP figures

0800 GMT - Switzerland January KOF leading indicator index

0900 GMT - Eurozone December M3 money supply data

0900 GMT - Germany Q4 preliminary GDP figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.