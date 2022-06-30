Bit of a Friday p[ost this one!

The confirmed sighting of a giant African snail, an invasive snail species, has sent a Florida county into lockdown.

This snail is lit:

appetite for at least 500 different plants as well as paint and stucco

At four months old, a single snail can lay thousands of eggs at a time and each can grow to be 8 inches long as an adult

The snails are mobile — experts warn that they "cling to vehicles and machinery," plus trash, to "move long distances"

and resilient, with the capacity to survive for a year while "inactive" and buried in soil to shield itself from unfavorable weather.

They also present serious health risks to humans, as the snails carry a parasite called rat lungworm that can cause meningitis. People are advised to wear protective gear, like gloves, when handling them.

Apart from all that, everything is fine!

Info via here.