Bit of a Friday p[ost this one!

The confirmed sighting of a giant African snail, an invasive snail species, has sent a Florida county into lockdown.

This snail is lit:

  • appetite for at least 500 different plants as well as paint and stucco
  • At four months old, a single snail can lay thousands of eggs at a time and each can grow to be 8 inches long as an adult
  • The snails are mobile — experts warn that they "cling to vehicles and machinery," plus trash, to "move long distances"
  • and resilient, with the capacity to survive for a year while "inactive" and buried in soil to shield itself from unfavorable weather.
  • They also present serious health risks to humans, as the snails carry a parasite called rat lungworm that can cause meningitis. People are advised to wear protective gear, like gloves, when handling them.

Apart from all that, everything is fine!

Info via here.

giant snail