Morgan Stanley’s Head of U.S. and European Credit Strategy Srikanth Sankaran speaking in an interview with Bloomberg TV. In a nutshell:

rally in equity and credit markets on optimism about progress in cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine is just a temporary blip

“The focus will definitely shift back to the central bank hawkishness”

rally is “likely to fade over the near term,” ... as the market starts to price in the magnitude of the Fed’s upcoming rate hikes.

US S&P:

This chart is from our charting app, which is free and can be found at this link