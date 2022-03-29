Morgan Stanley’s Head of U.S. and European Credit Strategy Srikanth Sankaran speaking in an interview with Bloomberg TV. In a nutshell:
- rally in equity and credit markets on optimism about progress in cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine is just a temporary blip
- “The focus will definitely shift back to the central bank hawkishness”
- rally is “likely to fade over the near term,” ... as the market starts to price in the magnitude of the Fed’s upcoming rate hikes.
US S&P:
