Bloomberg reports that the hedge fund founded by Ray Dalio -- Bridgewater Associates -- has mostly ruined what was shaping up to be the hedge fund best year in more than a decade.

The flagship Pure Alpha fund fell 13% in Oct-Nov to cut the year-to-date gains to 6%. The Pure Alpha II fund fell 20% in those two months to cut the YTD gain to 7.8%.

This year those are still very good gains compared to most hedge funds but that's a big hit, especially with Kanye West posting this in his twitter flameout.