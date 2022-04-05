The firm then sees a 25 bps follow up in each of the next meetings in July and August and then another in November. That will bring the cash rate to 1% by year-end (previously projected 0.75%). Meanwhile, Macquarie is also bringing forward their rate hike expectation from August to June.

As things stand, I would argue that the market will look to try and price in a "live" meeting for May potentially as well. But as mentioned earlier here, it will all come down to the next Australian CPI print on 27 April.