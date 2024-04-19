The votes are building for the ousting of House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) announced his co-sponsorship of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) resolution to remove Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) from his position.

Gosar, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, expressed his support shortly after the House passed a foreign aid package without border security measures, which was supported by Democrats.

In his statement, Gosar criticized the lack of attention to border security and accused the current Speaker of prioritizing the interests of what he described as warmongers and the military industrial complex over national interests.

Gosar is the third Republican to support the resolution, following Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) who endorsed it earlier.

So what does it take to oust the Speaker of the House?

To vote out the Speaker of the House in the United States, the process generally involves a motion or resolution being presented to the House of Representatives calling for a vote of no confidence or a vote to vacate the chair. Here’s how it typically works: