The major US stock indices are ending the day higher. The NASDAQ index led the charge higher after moving down over 20% from its all-time November high close on Friday.

Helping the indice was the Twitter board's approval of Elon Musk's $54.20 in cash per share tender offer. If the deal goes through as planned, Twitter would go private.

For the S&P it started the day off on the back foot with two additional hourly bars to the downside. That increased the number of down bars to 15 in a row, before the streak was finally snapped. The index closed higher on five consecutive bars thereafter to end the day with a gain of 0.57%.

The S&P closed with 5 consecutive hourly bars higher

There

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average up 238.06 points or 0.70% at 34049.47

S&P index up 24.33 points or 0.57% at 4296.13

NASDAQ index up 165.57 points or 1.29% at 13004.6

Russell 2000 up 13.53 points or 0.70% at 1954.20