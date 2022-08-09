While not directly applicable to forex, the news of a judge granting a search warrant to the FBI given probably cause of criminal behaviour is attracting a lot of interest. Given Trump's close links to Putin and other nefarious actors, his attempts at a coup, his leading of a violent cop-killing insurrection, and other activites, there could be more to this than meets the eye. I guess we'll find out in time.
Reuters have a recap up of all the legal investigations into former President Trump. Allegations include:
- boxes of White House documents from Trump's Florida home, some of which contained classified materials
- trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat
- obstruct any official proceeding
- raised some $250 million from supporters to advance fraudulent claims in court that he won the election, but steered much of the money elsewhere
- efforts to influence the Georgia's 2020 election results
The list goes on, Reuters link is here for more.
