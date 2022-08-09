While not directly applicable to forex, the news of a judge granting a search warrant to the FBI given probably cause of criminal behaviour is attracting a lot of interest. Given Trump's close links to Putin and other nefarious actors, his attempts at a coup, his leading of a violent cop-killing insurrection, and other activites, there could be more to this than meets the eye. I guess we'll find out in time.

Reuters have a recap up of all the legal investigations into former President Trump. Allegations include:

boxes of White House documents from Trump's Florida home, some of which contained classified materials

trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat

obstruct any official proceeding

raised some $250 million from supporters to advance fraudulent claims in court that he won the election, but steered much of the money elsewhere

efforts to influence the Georgia's 2020 election results

The list goes on, Reuters link is here for more.

