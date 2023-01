The weekly Redbook retail sales rose 10.2% w/e YoY. That is up from 9.6% last month but is still within the holiday season window.

The weekly numbers will be scrutinized in the near term to see if the consumers all spent out from the holiday season which was considered pretty decent. Next weeks data and other data into January will be more important. Be aware.

Yesterday, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for 4Q growth rose to 3.9% from 3.7%. That comes after a 3Q growth rate of 3.2%.