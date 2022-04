Its Showa Day, markets are closed.

Coming up on Tuesday, May 3, is another holiday Constitution Memorial Day.

Wednesday May 4 and Thursday May 5 are also holidays

Collectively referred to as the Golden Week holidays.

Japanese market holidays tend to thin out forex liquidity in the Asian timezone. New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong are all in today. As is China (China is out on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th for the extended Labour Day holiday).