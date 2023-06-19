Cash stock markets, bonds and FX are closed on Monday in the US (there may be skeleton staffing at some bank desks).

CME futures hours are, in summary (there are exceptions):

Globex is open for a few hours on Sunday evening 18 June.

Globex is then closed for Monday with a reopening Monday afternoon (Chicago time).

See the pic below:

Pic is from here, link, always the best summary of holiday hours I can find.

You can get full details at the CME, link here. Good luck navigating it.