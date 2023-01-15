US cash equity exchanges are closed for a Federal holiday today, 16 January 2023. Its Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The US bond market is also closed. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) is an industry group for bond markets, it "recommends" a holiday in the bond market. Traders don't need any more encouragement than that to take a long weekend.

As for futures Futures Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as they involve specified and non-flexible parameters.Futures Trading ExplainedFutures contracts are negotiated at exchanges that act as a unified marketplace for both buyers and sellers. Buyers of contracts represent long position holders, while selling parties constitute short position holders.Both parties risk their counterparty walking away if the price goes against them. As such, the contract can involve both parties incurring a margin of the value of the contract with a mutually trusted third party.This margin can range substantially, depending on the current volatility of the market of the security being traded.Futures can be incredibly risky and are the textbook definition of market speculation. A trader who predicts that the price of an asset will move in a certain direction can contract to buy or sell it in the future at a price.If this prediction is correct, the trader will profit. If the prediction is incorrect there will be losses. Futures trading is considered an advanced type of trading that requires prior knowledge and understanding.For this reason, retail traders will seldom be afforded access to futures trading by brokers without first undergoing specific questions or account requirements. Read this Term markets. this from the CME website:

Please note that with the 2023 calendar year the CME Group will be transitioning from downloadable holiday calendars for Globex and incorporating the holiday hours into our trading hours page.

The downloadable Excel holiday calendars were excellent, this is a step backwards IMO. The new holiday calendar format is here.

Thankfully some brokers are still supplying the information in a more readable Excel-like format.

An even more quick summary is that Globex trading (futures) on CME will proceed as normal but close early, at 1pm US ET (this is 1800 GMT). Will reopen at 6pm US ET (2300 GMT).