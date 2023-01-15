US cash equity exchanges are closed for a Federal holiday today, 16 January 2023. Its Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The US bond market is also closed. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) is an industry group for bond markets, it "recommends" a holiday in the bond market. Traders don't need any more encouragement than that to take a long weekend.

As for futures markets. this from the CME website:

  • Please note that with the 2023 calendar year the CME Group will be transitioning from downloadable holiday calendars for Globex and incorporating the holiday hours into our trading hours page.

The downloadable Excel holiday calendars were excellent, this is a step backwards IMO. The new holiday calendar format is here.

Thankfully some brokers are still supplying the information in a more readable Excel-like format.

cme martin luther king globex hours

Source

  • An even more quick summary is that Globex trading (futures) on CME will proceed as normal but close early, at 1pm US ET (this is 1800 GMT). Will reopen at 6pm US ET (2300 GMT).