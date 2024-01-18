This follows news that Iran fired missiles into Pakistan targeting two bases of Baluchi terrorist group Jaish al Adl:

“These bases were hit and destroyed by missiles and drones,” Iranian state media reported,

There are reports now that the Pakistan military have struck inside Iran, via social media:

"per reliable sources camps of Baloch terrorists inside Iran have been targeted. Heavy losses and damage were reported.

Adding more:

Sources in the City of Saravan in Eastern Iran are reporting significant casualties and damage to at least 2 camps used by local Baloch groups

result of drone and missile strikes by the Pakistani Armed Forces

Pakistan is a nuclear power.

I'm not sure how much impact on the USD an escalation in this conflict would have.