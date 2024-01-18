This follows news that Iran fired missiles into Pakistan targeting two bases of Baluchi terrorist group Jaish al Adl:
- “These bases were hit and destroyed by missiles and drones,” Iranian state media reported,
There are reports now that the Pakistan military have struck inside Iran, via social media:
- "per reliable sources camps of Baloch terrorists inside Iran have been targeted. Heavy losses and damage were reported.
Adding more:
- Sources in the City of Saravan in Eastern Iran are reporting significant casualties and damage to at least 2 camps used by local Baloch groups
- result of drone and missile strikes by the Pakistani Armed Forces
Pakistan is a nuclear power.
***
I'm not sure how much impact on the USD an escalation in this conflict would have.