There are various reports that a Wagner-owned Embraerjet was shot down by Russian air defenses over the Tver region by a Pantsir air defense system.

Tass reports that Yevgeny Prigozhin was aboard along with 6 others. Another report says 10 people were killed.

The plane may have been on its way from St. Petersburg to Moscow. Others are skeptical of the report because Prigozhin recently posted a picture of himself in Africa.

Prigozhin was on the list of passengers of the plane, according to a Rosaviatsia. The Russian Civil Aviation Authority now appears to confirm that he was aboard. Prigozhin's right-hand man"Dmytro Utkin was also on board the plane that crashed, per a pro-Wagner Telegram account.

A second plane belonging to Wager was flying over Moscow and returned.

This is exactly what everyone said would happen to Prigozhin after Wagner sent the convoy to Russia and led the rebellion. The speed at which he was confirmed as a passenger also sounds like Putin sending a message.

