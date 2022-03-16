Japan's NHK had the report initially. Citing an unnamed source at the Japan's Defense Ministry as saying North Korea has conducted another missile test.

There has been no announcement from Japan's Defense Ministry, nor from South Korea on the possible missile launch.

So far it remains as not having happened!

UPDATE - South Korean military says the unknown projectile failed to launch.

What has happened is it appears, from the latest photos of NK leader Kim Jong Un, that Kim has found where the cookie jar was hidden.